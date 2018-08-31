× Medical marijuana working group going well, say Oklahoma House Speaker and Senate President Pro Tempore-designate

OKLAHOMA CITY – Senator Greg Treat and Representative Charles McCall say the group working on providing recommendations for the implementation of medical marijuana is going well.

“I have been following the working group closely, and I believe it is working well and as it was intended,” said Speaker McCall, R-Atoka.

So far, the group has held six public meetings.

They have heard the concerns and ideas from medical marijuana advocates and activists, members of law enforcement, the medical community and members of the public.

“The progress so far has been good, but there is still more work to be done in the coming weeks. Important issues like testing have yet to be covered in depth, but will be soon in upcoming meetings. At the end of the day, we want to ensure the successful and safe implementation of a medical marijuana system in accordance with the will of voters. The legislative working group is making steady progress toward that goal,” said Treat, R-Oklahoma City.

For at least the next two meetings, the working group will focus on the testing standards and processes for medical marijuana, said Senator Greg McCortney, co-chair of the working group.

They plan to focus on the state Department of Health, which looked at testing requirements during its development of emergency rules.

They will also look at a testing proposal put forward by advocates like New Health Solutions Oklahoma.

The group plans to bring in experts from outside Oklahoma to address the topic.

The legislative working group on medical marijuana implementation meets at 9 a.m. on Wednesdays at the Oklahoma Capitol. A live stream of the meetings is available here. The working group is accepting public comment via e-mail submission at sq788@oksenate.gov.