Negative ads in governor’s race begin almost immediately after runoff election

OKLAHOMA CITY — Within hours after results from the primary run-offs, political attack ads hit the airwaves.

One ad, paid for by the Foundation For Economic Prosperity, targets gubernatorial candidate Drew Edmondson.

“Drew Edmondson will take a wrecking ball to Oklahoma’s economy. He will reside taxes on families and even increase the state income tax,” the ad claims. “He’ll expand Obamacare, blowing a bigger hole in our state’s budget.”

In response, Edmondson released a statement reading in part, “Less than 24 hours after the runoff, a dark money group that has already spent millions supporting candidates who oppose restoring the gross production tax to fund education is now lining up behind Kevin Stitt. Oklahomans are tired of the negative campaigning. They are tired of the chaos. And they’re ready to elect leaders with clear plans to fund education. It’s no coincidence that half a dozen incumbent legislators who stood against education funding during the teacher walkout were defeated [Tuesday] night. Voters are ready for change, and the negative ads against me are proof that the special interest groups know it.”

Ashley Kemp, Executive Director of the Oklahoma Ethics Commission, said generally, all entities engaged in TV ads are required to include a disclosure of who authorized and paid for the ad.

“Oklahoma requires disclosure of all contributors over $50 if the group receives money for the purpose of making such ads. If the group is a non-profit corporation that has not been approved by the IRS as tax exempt, the group must disclose the name, address, and principal business activity of all contributors over $50 for the current and prior calendar year,” Kemp explained.

The Foundation For Economic Prosperity was founded in 2012. The policy organization touts their dedication to “pro-business, economic conservatism.”

“The work of our leaders and staff advance ideas rooted in our belief in democracy and free enterprise,” their website states. “We believe that, together, we can make progress toward reform in many policy areas and create a better, more prosperous America.”

The organization also ran ads supporting Mick Cornett against Stitt.