Oklahoma City Zoo employees named finalists in national contest

OKLAHOMA CITY – A pair of employees at the Oklahoma City Zoo are in the running for a national honor.

Amy Mathews, a senior elephant caretaker, and Josh Lucas, lead herpetology caretaker, have been named Top 10 finalists in the Association of Zoos & Aquariums’ ‘Find Our Heroes’ contest.

Organizers say they are searching for four people who are passionate about their work and conservation to star in the group’s next video.

Through Sept. 12, everyone can vote daily for the finalists.

Four finalists will be selected