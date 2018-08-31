× Oklahoma man charged in crash that killed Midwest City woman

CLAREMORE, Okla. – An Oklahoma man accused of causing a fatal crash earlier this month has been arrested.

Troopers say 26-year-old Dylan Bowlin was driving the wrong direction along I-44, near Claremore.

Officials with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say he hit a semi-truck and another vehicle. The crash ended up killing Elidia Carey, of Midwest City.

Troopers say Bowlin was “extremely impaired” at the time. He now faces a second-degree murder charge.