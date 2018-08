× Police investigating suspicious car fire in Jones

JONES, Okla. – Police in Jones are investigating after a car was found on fire overnight.

Witnesses told officers that they saw a truck pulling a car before it dropped it off near Anderson and Britton Rd.

Authorities say witnesses reported that they saw someone light the car on fire, but didn’t know if it was the person who was driving the truck.

At this point, officials are still investigating the case.