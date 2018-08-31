Police investigating a stabbing and a shooting in NW OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are investigating two different scenes this evening in NW OKC.
They are investigating a possible shooting near NW 12th and Rockwell.
We have no information confirmed, yet.
Authorities are also responding to a security guard stabbed on the 2300 block of NW 22nd.
The guard caught someone trespassing and confronted the suspect.
The trespasser produced a knife and stabbed the guard.
The security guard has been transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.
The suspect was arrested on assault with a deadly weapon and felony warrants.
We will keep you updated.