Police searching for shooting suspect in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are searching for a suspect accused of shooting a man in northwest Oklahoma City.

Around 1 a.m. on Friday, police received a 911 call about a shooting at an apartment complex near Hefner and Council Rd.

Investigators say the victim was inside his apartment when a bullet struck him in the arm.

He was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Officials say he was not able to identify the alleged suspect.

If you have any information on the case, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.