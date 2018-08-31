Police searching for shooting suspect in northwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are searching for a suspect accused of shooting a man in northwest Oklahoma City.
Around 1 a.m. on Friday, police received a 911 call about a shooting at an apartment complex near Hefner and Council Rd.
Investigators say the victim was inside his apartment when a bullet struck him in the arm.
He was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Officials say he was not able to identify the alleged suspect.
If you have any information on the case, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.
35.467560 -97.516428