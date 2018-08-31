UPDATE: Silver alert canceled for missing 71-year-old Pryor man

UPDATE: Officials say Nielson has been located.

PRYOR, Okla. – Authorities are searching for a 71-year-old man who was reported missing on Friday morning.

Officials with the Pryor Police Department issued a silver alert for 71-year-old Richard Nielson, who was last seen around 5 a.m. on Friday in the 1000 block of S.E. 14th St. in Pryor.

Investigators say Nielson suffers from Alzheimer’s and is new to the area. He was last seen leaving a home in the area on foot sometime around 5 a.m.

Nielson was last seen wearing a black long-sleeved shirt, brown cap, brown shoes and pants.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, call police.