Sinkhole found on West River Trail in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A second sinkhole in the past few months has been reported on Oklahoma City’s West River Trail.

Back in July, a large sinkhole was reported near Lake Overholser. City officials said a busted drain pipe underneath the trail that feeds into the nearby river was to blame.

Now, crews are busy with the new sinkhole, as well.

“They’re going to barricade that area, and they’re going to start scoping that area to see what the cause might be and who’s responsible for fixing it,” said Kristy Yager, a spokesperson for the city of Oklahoma City.

Yager said the cause could be anything from a collapsed sanitary sewer line to erosion.

“We don’t know at this point, but we’re going to look into it and try to get it addressed,” Yager said.

If you have a sinkhole or a pothole to report, call the city action center at 405-297-2535.