Sooner fans prepare for changes to stadium entry

NORMAN, Okla. - The University of Oklahoma is getting set to kick off their 2018 football, and fans will see some changes as they enter the stadium. Some might slow entry, but officials said it will increase safety.

When fans start to head to the stadium on Saturday, they will see something different: 107 metal detectors at 15 gates around Owen Field.

"It's not a bad idea, ya know, you can't be too safe, the way the world is going right now with all the stuff we have going on with our schools in our world right now, it kinda makes you feel a little safer," said Alan from Norman.

"It will probably take a little longer to get in but, meh, for our safety," said Larry from Oklahoma City.

"We’ll get there one way or another," said CJ from Blanchard.

Officials said taking things out of your pockets like cell phones, keys and money clips will speed up the process.

Another rule they said will speed things up is a new policy on bags. Personal items will have to fit in a 12 by 12 by 6 inch clear plastic bag.

"So that they can see what you have in your bag and that there’s not an issue with contraband so to speak," Alan said.

"If it keeps people safe, it's fine with me," CJ said.

Officials said small clutch purses will be allowed. For a full list of allowed items, click here.

"I think fans should view these new policies as a good thing. We are implementing these new policies to enhance the safety of everyone at all our athletic events," said OU Assistant A.D. Mike Houck.

OU officials said the best way to speed up entry on game day is to keep an eye on the clock because the gates will be open 30 minutes earlier than usual, a full two hours before game time.

Another time saver for fans is all the Norman exits off I-35 are now open, including Lindsey. Lindsey Street from Berry to Elm will be back to its game day traditional one way before and after games.

Officials said, even with recent gun law changes, no weapons of any kind will be allowed in the stadium.

With a midday kickoff and temps expected in the 90s on Saturday, they said remember to hydrate before and during the game.