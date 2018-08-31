Sooners Announce Depth Chart Ahead of FAU

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 2018 Oklahoma Sooners are starting to take shape. Oklahoma released their full depth chart ahead of their contest with Florida Atlantic, Saturday.

One of the more contested battles all spring and fall camp has been at the safety spot. That has ironed itself out. Former John Marshall star Justin Broiles will start at one safety spot while Khalil Haughton will start at the other. Haughton, a senior, beat out Robert Barnes for the job. Broiles took his spot over Jordan Parker, who's returning from a knee injury.

Not every spot was decided though.

Curtis Bolton and Caleb Kelly are still deadlocked in a battle for the weak linebacker spot. Kelly made the move to the weak side in the spring, but was unable practice because of shoulder surgery. Bolton is coming off of an ankle injury last season that forced him to miss several weeks.

Another tightly contest spot is at Center. Harrah Freshman Creed Humphrey and Senior Jonathan Alvarez continue to battle for the spot.

We'll know for sure who Oklahoma picks at each position come Saturday when they square off with the Owls.