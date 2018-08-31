× Thunder Waives Kyle Singler

The Oklahoma City Thunder announced Friday they have waived forward Kyle Singler.

Singler played four seasons with the Thunder, averaging 3.2 points and 1.8 rebounds per game.

He started in 22 games.

The Thunder are using the waive and stretch provision, which allows them to spread the money from Singler’s final year of his guaranteed five-year contract over a five year period, rather than have it count all on this season’s salary cap.

Singler was set to make over $4.9 million this season.