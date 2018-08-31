Thursday Night Heroes – Week 1

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Week one of Thursday Night Heroes featured a massive showdown between two juggernauts. Defending state champions Millwood hosting defending state champions Heritage Hall. Each program has combined for more state championships in the last three seasons than they have losses, but someone had to lose. Millwood, who's last loss came in 2015, handed Heritage Hall their first loss since 2016 with a 30-20 defeat. You can catch the highlights of a game that featured some wild plays in the video above.

Plus, Norman North and Norman squared off in the Crosstown Clash. Norman hadn't beaten their crosstown rival in four years. Would this be the season that the rivalry would shift?

Also, Southmoore played host to Deer Creek. The Antlers, who are led by second year head coach Wade Standley, were looking to avoid a tough loss. The Sabercats didn't win a game in 2017 and looked to pick up their first win in more than a year.

Dylan Buckingham has all the scores and highlights from a fun and competitive night across OK Preps action.