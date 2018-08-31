Traffic: Southbound Broadway Extension comes to standstill following accident

OKLAHOMA CITY – Drivers are encourage to avoid a busy highway near Edmond following an accident.

Around 1:15 p.m. on Friday, emergency crews were called to southbound Broadway Extension following an accident near Hefner Rd.

Initial reports indicate that crews have been forced to close Broadway Extension, at Hefner Rd.

At this point, it appears as though one driver suffered serious injuries.

Drivers in the area are encouraged to find an alternate route.