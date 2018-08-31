× Two arrested following standoff at Chickasha motel

CHICKASHA, Okla. – Two people who had warrants out for their arrest were taken into custody following a short standoff on Thursday.

Around 7 p.m. on Thursday, officers with the Chickasha Police Department were investigating a tip about a stolen vehicle being found in the parking lot of America’s Best Value Inn.

While officers were attempting to locate any possible suspects, they spotted 39-year-old Gerald Lee Huggins on a second-floor balcony. Huggins was known to have an outstanding felony warrant out for his arrest.

When authorities approached Huggins, police say he made a move toward his waistband that made them think he was armed and then went into a room. Police also learned that he may be in the room with 33-year-old Tabitha Ann Horry, who also had an arrest warrant out of Grady County.

Both suspects refused to open the door, and all surrounding rooms were evacuated. The suspects hung up on police negotiators and ignored repeated requests to surrender.

After a short standoff, Huggins and Horry were taken into custody.