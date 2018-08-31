Watch: Metro woman jailed after being accused of biting officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY – A metro woman is behind bars after she was accused of biting an officer and grabbing another by his private parts.

Police said Eileen Kahmer was trespassing when police stopped her under a bridge at I-40 and Penn.

“There’s an area marked over there that clearly states no trespassing,” said Megan Morgan with Oklahoma City police.

In body camera video, Kahmer becomes irate when the officers place her in handcuffs. At one point, an officer holds her against a pole in an effort to gain control.

“You can't do this to me!” Kahmer can be heard screaming.

“Unfortunately, Eileen did not want to go with the officers,” Morgan said. “She resisted, and actually attacked the officers and bit one of the officers.”

As police try and put the woman into the patrol car, she begins cursing at officers and bites the female officer’s hand — refusing to let go. The officer hits Kahmer in the head multiple times before she lets go.

Another officer threatens to tase her and grabs her by the hair in an effort to get her to cooperate.

Police said Kahmer grabbed the male officer by his private parts before being taken to jail.

Warning: The video contains graphic content.

