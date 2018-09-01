Man shot after carjacking gone wrong in NW OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Friday night in NW Oklahoma City.

Authorities say this started with an attempted carjacking sometime before 10 p.m.

Police initially responded near NW 10th and Rockwell Avenue, where a man reportedly stole a truck from two people who opened fire at the fleeing suspect before leaving in a separate vehicle of their own.

While investigating this scene, police received a call from a few blocks away from a man who said he had been shot. Police found the stolen truck at this scene.

The man had been shot in the chest, and was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say that he originally claimed to be the victim of a drive-by shooting, but later admitted to having carjacked his shooters.

Officials tell News 4 that they are working to determine the owner of the car, and the identity of the two shooters in order to get a better understanding of the events that unfolded.

No other details have been released at this time.