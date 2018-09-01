× Mercy-GoHealth Urgent Care centers officially open in Edmond, Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – The first Mercy-GoHealth Urgent Care Centers officially opened in Edmond and Oklahoma City earlier this week.

The two centers are the first of many that will soon open in the Oklahoma City metro area.

Mercy-GoHealth Urgent Care will offer convenient services for adults and children ages 6 months and older who need immediate care for non-life threatening ailments like cold and flu symptoms, animal and insect bites, cuts and burns.

The centers will also offer treatment for sports injuries, sprains and strains with lab services and mobile X-rays.

“We are excited to open our first urgent care center to customers in the greater Oklahoma City area, further expanding our multi-market joint venture with Mercy,” said Todd Latz, CEO of GoHealth Urgent Care. “We are focused on delivering unparalleled customer experiences and high-quality care to communities across Oklahoma City, and to demonstrating to our newest market how effortless it can be to return to better health.”

The new centers are located at:

Edmond 1380 W. Covell Rd., Ste. 132

Oklahoma City 12220 N. MacArthur Blvd., Ste. D



The centers will be open seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

