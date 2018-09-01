× Officials looking for man who walked away from Oklahoma City halfway house

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials are looking for a man who walked away from a halfway house in Oklahoma City.

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections says Randy Mills walked away from the Oklahoma Halfway House on August 21. He was serving time on a sentence for possession of a controlled substance out of Oklahoma County.

Mills is described as a white male, about 5’7″, weighing approximately 176 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

If you have any information, call the escapee hotline at (405) 425-2698.