Oklahoma woman pleads guilty to manslaughter after stillborn baby dies of methamphetamine toxicity

SULPHUR, Okla. – An Oklahoma woman pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Friday after her stillborn baby died from the toxicity of methamphetamine.

Cherie Mason was sentenced to 12 years after she delivered a stillborn baby over a year ago that died from methamphetamine toxicity, according to the medical examiner.

At the time, Mason had went to the hospital after she could no longer feel the baby moving.

Doctors removed the baby via C-Section after the baby was pronounced dead. She was 36 weeks pregnant at the time.

Mason was initially charged with first-degree murder, but the charge was changed to manslaughter due to evidence in the case.

She was also sentenced to attend a drug abuse program. KXII reports she has prior drug convictions.

Once she’s released, she will be supervised by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office for nine months.