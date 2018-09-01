× Residents displaced following fire at northwest Oklahoma City apartment complex

OKLAHOMA CITY – Several residents at a northwest Oklahoma City apartment complex were displaced after a fire broke out.

Fire crews responded to the Forest Creek Apartments around 7:17 p.m. Friday, and found several bystanders outside saying nobody was inside the burning apartments.

The majority of the fire damage was contained to the apartment of origin with smoke and water damage affecting the other units.

Residents from eight apartment units were relocated to vacant units in the same complex.

One person needed medical care, but refused it on scene. No other injuries were reported.