Sooners Routing Owls After One Half

Oklahoma’s football team leads Florida Atlantic 42-0 after one half in the season opener at Owen Field in Norman on Saturday.

After forcing a punt by Florida Atlantic on the opening possession, the Sooners marched 74 yards in 7 plays, with Kyler Murray throwing twice to Marquise Brown for gains of 11 and 16, then scrambling all over the field for a gain of 15.

On the next play, Rodney Anderson scored from 30 yards out to give OU a 7-0 lead with 7:40 to play in the first quarter.

The Oklahoma defense forced a three and out possession by FAU, then Lee Morris blocked the punt attempt by Sebastian Riella, and Curtis Bolton recovered the ball in the end zone for the touchdown and a 14-0 Sooner lead with 6:34 to play in the first quarter.

FAU once again had to punt after just three snaps, and it took Oklahoma just one play to score.

Kyler Murray passed to Lee Morris, who navigated through the Owls’ secondary and tip-toed down the left sideline the final 10 yards for a 65-yard touchdown to make it 21-0 Sooners with 4:49 to play in the first.

Florida Atlantic moved the ball a little on their next possession, but did not convert a 4th and 11, giving OU the ball at their own 37 yard line.

Oklahoma took five plays to score, with Murray finding Brown deep for 29 yards, then Trey Sermon scoring on a 17-yard run to give the Sooners a 28-0 lead with just four seconds left in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, OU’s offense picked up right where they left off in the first, with Anderson racing down the left sideline 65 yards for a touchdown to make it 35-0 with 13:07 to play in the first half.

The next OU possession ended in a missed 53-yard field goal attempt by Austin Seibert.

The Sooners rediscovered the end zone the next time they got the ball, with Murray going deep to Brown, who caught it in stride for a 65-yard touchdown, the third of the first half by Oklahoma, to make it 42-0 with 4:17 to play in the first half.

Austin Kendall replaced Murray at quarterback for the final offensive possession of the first half, but it resulted in a punt after three plays.

Murray is 9-for-11 for 209 yards passing and two touchdowns.

Anderson has 100 yards rushing on just five carries, while Brown has 133 yards receiving on six catches.

This is the first meeting ever between Oklahoma and Florida Atlantic.