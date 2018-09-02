Dog found on road, unable to move gets second chance

TULSA, Okla. – A dog who was found lying in the middle of a road and unable to move in Tulsa is getting a second chance.

Hank, who was originally called Luke, was found by Dave Kraus with Route 66 Pet Rescue nearly a year ago.

“He wasn’t moving and it took me quite a while to get him out of the road and cars were coming by. Initially, we didn’t know if he was going to make it,” said Kraus.

For about 10 months, Hank, who just turned 11, spent his days recovering.

Then, a woman named Cate Lynn came into his life and ended up adopting him. Kraus says at first, Hank had trouble with her.

“Initially, he was kind of not real good with Cate and I thought, oh man, Luke, you just missed your chance at a home,” Kraus told FOX 23.

But, Lynn said she fell in love with Hank after seeing his story on the rescue’s website.

“We were working on building up strength and everything before all of the problems set in,” said Lynn of Hank’s hip and legs problems.

She said she tried to make him a wheelchair, but it didn’t work.

So, Animal Aid in Tulsa stepped in after hearing from Lynn, and gave Hank a wheelchair that turned out to be a perfect fit.

“It just warms my heart just seeing him enjoy life and enjoy being a dog,” said Lynn.