Fed official hears how tariffs affect Oklahoma manufacturers

CLAREMORE, Okla. – Manufacturers in Oklahoma have been able to voice their concerns to federal officials about the negative impact of tariffs resulting from an international trade dispute.

The Tulsa World reports that Pelco Structural President Phil Albert spoke this past week to Chad Wilkerson, a branch executive with the Federal Reserve Bank. Wilkerson was in Claremore as part of an effort to gather information on a local level to help in policy-making decisions, as well as share what federal officials are seeing and how that’s affecting economic policies.

Albert says he’s had to cut more than 70 employees and put capital expenditures on hold because of the tariffs. He says the tariffs have also resulted in customers’ delaying new purchases in hopes that prices will stabilize.

Albert says voicing his concerns could jumpstart corrective measures on a national scale.