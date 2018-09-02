× Former Oklahoma softball coach pleads guilty in child pornography case

SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Okla. – A former softball coach in eastern Oklahoma could face up to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to child pornography charges.

Ryan Offineer, 41, pled guilty in August to possession of certain material involving the sexual exploitation of minors.

According to the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, an indictment alleged that beginning in June of 2013 to March of 2018, Offineer purchased child pornography images.

A search warrant was executed at his home and items of child pornography were found during the search.

Officials said the images were of young teenage girls.

The charges arose from an investigation by the Muldrow Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations.

Offineer, who coached a traveling girls softball team, could face up to 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both.