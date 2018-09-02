× Nerf Fest Mobile Tour coming to metro Walmarts

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Nerf Fest Mobile Tour is making its way across the United States, which includes stops in the Oklahoma City metro area.

The tour features product demonstrations of the latest Blasters from the Nerf Brand and opportunities, for kids ages 8 and up, to put their Nerf marksmanship skills to the test.

Those who attend and purchase $25 or more of Nerf products will receive a free tour T-shirt that they can customize on site.

Where and when in Oklahoma:

Walmart, 333 N. Interstate Dr., Norman, OK 2 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 2

Walmart, 501 SW , Moore, OK 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 2

Walmart, 100 E. Interstate 240 Service Road, Oklahoma City, OK 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 4

Walmart, 5401 Tinker Diagonal, Del City, OK 2 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 4

Walmart, 2200 W. Danforth Road, Edmond OK 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 4

Walmart, 111 N. Perkins Road, Stillwater, OK 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 5

Walmart, 7800 Northwest Expressway, Oklahoma City, OK 2 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 5

Walmart, 1101 Prospect Ave., Ponca City, OK 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 6

Walmart, 6100 W. Reno Ave., Oklahoma City, OK 2 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 6



For a full Walmart tour schedule, click here.