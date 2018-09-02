× Officials investigating after homeowner stabbed in NW Oklahoma City; Suspect on the run

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are investigating after a homeowner was stabbed by someone who broke into their home.

Officials responded to the area near NW 33rd St. and Portland late Saturday afternoon.

Oklahoma City police say the suspect broke into the home, stabbed the homeowner and then escaped, going northbound from the backyard.

The victim was airlifted to the hospital in an unknown condition, but police believe it is non-life threatening.

The suspect is described as a black male who was wearing black and white shorts and a button-up t-shirt.

If you have any information, call police.