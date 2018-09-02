Oklahoma man taken to hospital in critical condition after ATV crash

CRAWFORD, Okla. – An Oklahoma man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after he crashed an ATV on a county road.

It happened on Saturday around 7:40 p.m. near Crawford, Oklahoma, in Roger Mills County.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the 48-year-old man, of Ada, Oklahoma, was driving the ATV on a county road at a high rate of speed when he came to a dead end and was unable to stop. Troopers say he departed the roadway to the left, striking a fence, and then rolled an undetermined amount of times before being ejected.

He was flown to the hospital in critical condition with head injuries.

Officials say there was an odor of alcohol on the man.

The cause of the crash was due to an unsafe speed.