Program changes for NBC, KFOR newscasts on Labor Day

OKLAHOMA CITY – There are some changes viewers should expect on Labor Day for NBC programming and KFOR’s newscasts.

On September 3, NBC Golf begins at 12:30 p.m. This means, KFOR’s Noon newscast will be from 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The golf tournament will also cover KFOR’s 4 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. newscasts, and everything else from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Days of our Lives will not air at all on September 3.

Jeopardy! will be moved to 1:30 a.m. on September 3.

The Doctors will air at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, September 4.