Safe travel tips for the Labor Day weekend

OKLAHOMA CITY – With Labor Day trips to the lake and other gatherings adding to the busy weekend, odds of impaired drivers on the road will increase.

During the 2017 four-day Labor Day holiday, four people died in vehicle crashes, according to the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office. Two of the fatalities occurred in alcohol/drug-related wrecks.

In all, 426 crashes occurred, and 44 were alcohol and/or drug related, meaning just over 10% of the holiday crashes on Oklahoma roads involved an impaired driver.

AAA is reminding everyone that even one drink can be too many. If drinking is likely to be part of your game day or Labor Day weekend, plan ahead.

AAA urges those who plan to drive to act responsibly:

If you plan to drive – don’t drink; if you plan to drink – don’t drive!

Buzzed driving is drunk driving. Don’t risk it.

For motorists venturing to football games and holiday weekend festivities, AAA reminds you to drive only while drug and alcohol-free, or select a designated driver for the day, use a ride share service or cab or stay over with a friend.

Seatbelts save lives. All drivers and passengers need to buckle up.

Additional safety tips: