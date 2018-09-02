Stolen vehicle found, three people arrested after chase in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. – Three people were arrested and a stolen vehicle was found following a chase in Tulsa over the weekend.

Around 7:20 p.m. Saturday, an officer spotted a stolen vehicle in front of a Family Dollar near 21st St. and 91st East Ave. Police say officers had been looking for the car because it had been stolen that same evening.

When the officer attempted a traffic stop, the driver, later identified as Dakota Byrd, 23, took off and led police on a chase.

FOX 23 reports Byrd drove through a fence at one point and crashed into a creek where he got out of the vehicle and ran from the scene.

His four passengers stayed in the car and waited for officers. Two of his passengers were taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The two other passengers, Macayla Wesley, 25, and Cara Ellis, 40, were in the apartment of the person who owns the vehicle when Wesley took the keys. She then called Byrd and gave him the keys. Byrd allegedly stole the vehicle and picked up the two other passengers.

Byrd was arrested on several complaints, including hit and run, eluding and larceny of or from an auto/aircraft after a former conviction of a felony. Wesley was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and larceny of or from an auto/aircraft after a former conviction of a felony. Ellis faces possession of a stolen vehicle after a former conviction of a felony.