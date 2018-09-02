Tulsa Fire Department: Fisherman’s body found in Arkansas River

TULSA, Okla. – The body of a man who was fishing in the Arkansas River was found by rescue crews over the weekend.

The Tulsa Fire Department responded to an area on the Arkansas River around midnight on Saturday for a water rescue.

Officials say two fishermen were crossing the river when one of them went under.

“They were out fishing last night and on the island where they were fishing at, the water rose up,” said Darin Detherow with the Tulsa Fire Department.

After a search with several boats and crews on land, the man’s body was found around 1 p.m., about a mile or two away from where his tackle box was found.

“We found evidence, stuff that was his, mile and a half, two-mile area difference from where he was found and where that tackle box was found at,” said Detherow.

FOX 23 reports the man was not wearing a jacket.

The man’s identity has not yet been released.