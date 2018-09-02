Two people injured after shooting in Tulsa neighborhood

TULSA, Okla. – Two women were taken to the hospital after they were shot in a Tulsa neighborhood.

FOX 23 reports the shooting happened just before 1 a.m. Saturday near I-244 and Sheridan.

The victims say they were shot in a neighborhood and then drove themselves to a nearby QuikTrip for help.

One woman was shot in the chest, and the other was hit in the arm.

Police say an eight-month-old baby was in the car at the time but was not injured during the incident.

Officers say they are working to get a good description of the suspect.

“We have a generic description of a suspect, but like I said, the witnesses are not exactly coming forward with information, instead they’re saying they’re going to take care of it themselves, which is not what we recommend doing, at all,” said an officer with the Tulsa Police Department.

The two women are expected to be OK.