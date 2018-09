Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Several young players stepped up and made big plays in Oklahoma's 63-14 win over Florida Atlantic in the season opener Saturday.

OU was crisp and efficient in jumping to a 42-0 halftime lead and were solid in every phase of the game, but it was just one win in a 12-game season and the Sooners know they have a long road ahead before they get to where they want to be.