Cowboy and Sooner Honored by Big 12

One player from each of our state's Big 12 football teams were honored by the conference on Monday.

Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard was named the Big 12 Co-Newcomer of the Week.

Hubbard had 149 all-purpose yards and caught a touchdown pass in the Cowboys' 58-17 win over Missouri State last Thursday.

Oklahoma linebacker Curtis Bolton was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week.

Bolton had a career high six tackles, one for a loss, and recovered a blocked punt in the end zone for a touchdown in the Sooners' 63-14 rout of Florida Atlantic last Saturday.