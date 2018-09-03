Cowboys Spreading the Wealth at Running Back

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma State has a potential star at running back in Justice Hill, but the Cowboys have a lot of depth and talent behind him too.

As a result, OSU is not giving Hill a lot of snaps in practice, so he can rest up, while his backups can get some experience, both mentally and physically, and be ready to shine in games.

They certainly did that in the opener against Missouri State, with Chuba Hubbard, L.D. Brown, and J.D. King all making big plays.

OSU head coach Mike Gundy talked about his running back depth and the distribution of their playing time at his news conference Monday.