Moore Crossing Guard Goes Above and Beyond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOORE, Okla.-Gerald Carney has been a crossing guard at Briarwood Elementary in Moore for 12 years.

He’s always looking out for what he calls his “babies.”

“They’re very important to me. Back in 2010 when I had my throat cancer and it was really bad, every child in this school at that time sent me letters,” said Carney.

So this school year when he saw a danger at his crosswalk, he took matters into his own hands.

“Because I want to make sure my kids are safe,” said Carney.

The weeds around Carney’s crosswalk were extremely high, some taller than him.

“Eastbound traffic couldn’t see me or the kids unless I was standing right out at the road,” said Carney.

Carney says he called the city but no one ever came out to mow.

So he brought out his weed eater but it didn’t even make a dent in the problem.

But Carney didn’t give up.

He went to the store and used $300 of his own money to buy a field trimmer and mowed a big enough area around his crosswalk to protect his kids.

“I’m on disability. But to me, I’d rather spend $300 that I don’t have to keep these children safe. That’s just me,” said Carney.

“Doesn’t surprise me. He does it all the time,” said Tena Demechko.

Demechko has known Carney since both of their children attended Briarwood Elementary years ago.

She just happened to drive by while Carney was mowing.

She stopped to thank him and posted a picture of him mowing to social media encouraging people to help Carney pay for the mower.

The post has been shared more than 300 times.

“He just saw a problem and took care of it,” said Demechko.

Carney was actually the recipient of one of our Pay It Forward segments about a year ago.