Moore family creates all-inclusive baseball league

MOORE, Okla. - An opportunity that's hard to come by for some is in the works.

At Buck Thomas Park in Moore - a baseball game for everyone.

It all started with a parent's love.

"There really wasn't anything on this side of town for us to allow him to participate in."

Lindsey Wren's son always wanted to play baseball - but due to his special needs - nothing ever really worked out.

"It was heartbreaking and we tried doing the typical league with him but he has so much anxiety and he has social behaviors that he's delayed in so it was just really a struggle for him," Wren recalled. "He just couldn't overcome anything to get out on the field."

That's when she and her husband presented the idea of an all-inclusive league to the Moore Youth Baseball Association.

"Decided this is a great idea. This would be great for our community and our teams here to participate in."

The league - designed for ages 4 through 99 - allows each player to be teamed up with a buddy - like Wren's other son Oaklee and his friend Elijah.

"I love to help these little kids play baseball because it's my favorite sport," said Elijah.

The buddies - staying side by side with their player - throughout the game.

"Those buddies will be there to help them catch the ball in the field - protect them because they have a slower reaction and that kind of thing," Lindsey said. "They're gonna help them around the bases, help them at the plate."

Helping passionate players - like Connor Goolsby.

"He just loves it," said Connor's father John. He says his son played in Edmond - but having a league in Moore lightens their already heavy load.

"With a kid with special needs - life's crazy busy. So being able to have something closer to home makes it a little more simple."

Simple fun - in their community as they play by their own rules.

"We just truly believe that all of our kids are courageous in their own lives, in their own walk, so we just thought it was really unique for our kids," said Lindsey.

The City of Moore is working with The Courage League to prove them with a turf field. That will make play easier for those with wheelchairs and walkers.

The first game will be September 11th. The league has 70 athletes signed up and they're always looking for volunteers.

For more information, visit their Facebook page.