× OKC Dodgers Complete Late Surge to Win Division

The Oklahoma City Dodgers had to win their final four games of the regular season to overcome the Colorado Springs Sky Sox to win the Pacific Coast League American North Division title, and to do that, they had to beat the Sky Sox on their home field.

On Monday evening, OKC completed their mission, with their second sweep of a doubleheader in as many days, routing Colorado Springs 7-1 in the first game and 16-4 in the second game to win their third division title in the last four years.

In the second game for the division title, the Dodgers broke a 2-2 tie with three runs in the second inning, three more in the third, then a six-run seventh inning to rout the Sox.

Connor Joe drove in four runs for OKC, while Henry Ramos and Travis Taijeron drove in three each, with Taijeron’s all scoring on a 3-run home run.

The Dodgers advance to play the Memphis Redbirds in the best of five PCL American Conference Championship Series.

Game 1 will be Wednesday night at the Bricktown Ballpark at 7:05 pm, with Game 2 on Thursday at the same time at the Brick.

Memphis will host the remaining games in the series, with Game 3 Friday at 7:05 pm, Game 4 if necessary at 6:35 pm Saturday, and Game 5 if necessary at 2:05 pm Sunday.