Oklahoma Counties finish counting ballots from runoff election

OKLAHOMA-Election officials in all of Oklahoma’s 77 counties have completed counting votes from the Tuesday primary runoff election.

Officials on Friday considered nearly 400 provisional votes that were cast, finding about half are from eligible voters.

The results are still unofficial but show Kevin Stitt received 54.5 percent of the vote to defeat Mick Cornett for the Republican nomination for governor.

One of the other closely contested races was for the GOP candidate for Attorney General.

Incumbent Attorney General Mike Hunter won the GOP nomination for a full term by a tight 271 votes over Gentner Drummond.

