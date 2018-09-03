OU Walk-On Morris Gets Scholarship

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After a big game in the season opener against Florida Atlantic, Oklahoma walk-on wide receiver Lee Morris found out Monday night he's earned a scholarship.

OU head coach Lincoln Riley informed the team after practice Morris has a scholarship and his teammates celebrated with him.

Morris caught a touchdown pass and blocked a punt that resulted in a touchdown in OU's 63-14 rout of Florida Atlantic last Saturday.

Morris is a junior, whose dad, also named Lee, played for the Sooners in the mid 1980s.