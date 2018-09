Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If there was a low point to Oklahoma's 63-14 rout of Florida Atlantic last Saturday, it was the injury to backup quarterback Austin Kendall.

Kendall slid into an equipment trunk on the Owls' sideline and at the time it happened, it appeared very serious.

OU head coach Lincoln Riley said Monday it's not a long-term injury, but he's not sure if Kendall will be able to play this Saturday vs. UCLA.