Trial date set for Oklahoma man charged with killing infant daughter

MCALESTER, Okla.-A trial date is set for an Oklahoma man charged with killing his 21-month-old daughter more than three years ago.

The McAlester News-Capital reports that 27-year-old Devin Sizemore is to go on trial starting Sept. 10 on charges of first-degree murder and assault and

battery on a police officer.

Police officers testified during the preliminary hearing that they found the child floating in a pond in rural Krebs in July of 2016, with Sizemore standing nearby

in the water.

Sizemore was found competent to stand trial.

Defense attorneys have indicated they will offer an insanity defense.