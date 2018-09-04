15-year-old falls to her death while trying to retrieve phone

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK - A 15-year-old girl has died after falling down a fire escape in a Tribeca apartment building, police said Monday.

The incident occurred at about 11:30 p.m. on Sunday near Reade Street and West Broadway, according to WPIX.

Police said the victim, who has been identified as Imogen Roche, was attending a house party when she fell down the fire escape from the fifth-floor apartment. They said she was at the party when she realized her phone was in a locked room and apparently decided to try to get in through the window but fell.

Neighbor Vicki Winters said Imogen was an aspiring actress and dancer. Imogen had appeared in short films produced by an after-school program.