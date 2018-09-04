“And without hesitation, I took off running,” Oklahoma City woman saves toddler’s life at Lake Murray

ARDMORE, Okla. – An Oklahoma City woman is being praised for her quick actions at the lake over the weekend.

Belle Seeley and her friends were at Lake Murray Sunday morning when her friend’s son saw people pulling a little boy from the water.

“And without hesitation, I took off running across the beach,” said Seeley, who is a medical assistant at St. Anthony Hospital in Oklahoma City.

That’s when Seeley began performing CPR on the two-year-old boy.

“I did two rounds of CPR on him,” she said. “He had absolutely no vitals when I got there. He wasn’t breathing. I couldn’t find a pulse at all.”

The boy started to breathe after Seeley performed a third round of CPR, but the boy was still not responding.

An ambulance rushed the boy to a hospital in Ardmore where he was then flown to a hospital in Dallas, Texas. KXII reports the boy was released from the hospital and is now at home.

Seeley is being hailed a hero for jumping in and taking action.

“I know if it was my child and the situation was reversed, I would put a cape on the person that saved my child’s life,” Seeley said.

She says the little boy was not wearing a life vest, and says every family should know CPR.