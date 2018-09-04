Body of missing 2-year-old found in wooded area amid Florida Amber Alert search

LARGO, Fla. – The body of a missing 2-year-old who was the subject of an Amber Alert has been found in a wooded area in Largo, Florida, according to WFTS.

“UPDATE: THE AMBER Alert for Jordan Belliveau has been canceled,” Florida Department of Law Enforcement officials said in a tweet Tuesday. “Sadly, the child has been found deceased.”

Investigators recovered Jordan’s body near McMullen Road and Alt Keene Road Tuesday, according to WFTS. A press conference is planned for 8:45 p.m. EST.

Florida authorities said Jordan was last seen in Largo Saturday night.

UPDATE: THE AMBER Alert for Jordan Belliveau has been canceled. Sadly, the child has been found deceased. — FDLE (@fdlepio) September 4, 2018

According to the Largo Police Department, Jordan and his mother were walking on East Bay Drive near Belcher Road around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday when they were offered a ride in a white Toyota Camry by someone they did not know who told them his name was Antwan.

“A short time later (once inside the car) an altercation took place. The mother was struck in the face multiple times and lost consciousness,” said Maj. Stephen Slaughter.

Once Jordan’s mother regained consciousness Sunday around 1:30 a.m., she found herself in a wooded area at Largo Central Park.

After an extensive search, police did not find Jordan and issued the Amber Alert.

The man, who gave Jordan and his mother a ride, is about 25 years old with brown hair, brown eyes and who may be wearing a white tank top and basketball shorts with a logo on the front. He has dreadlocks and gold teeth.

He could be traveling in a 2010 Toyota Camry with a white grill and dark tinted windows. Hanging from the rearview mirror are rosary beads and a black ice air freshener.

CNN contributed to this report; this is a developing story.