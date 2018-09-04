× deadCenter Film moving headquarters for expansion

OKLAHOMA CITY – deadCenter Film has announced they’re moving their headquarters to the historic Paramount building on Film Row.

The move will allow the organization to expand into three office, launch a Virtual Cinema and program film screenings in The Paramount screening room.

deadCenter Film is an Oklahoma City-based nonprofit that leads free film classes to 3,000 high school and technology students each fall, provides year-round screenings and educational opportunities for working professionals, and hosts Oklahoma’s largest film festival each June.

“We are thrilled to expand our business and still remain on Film Row,” Executive Director Lance McDaniel said. “Our in-house Virtual Cinema and year-round film screenings will breathe new life into this gorgeous, historic building.”

The grand opening is set for October 22 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 701 W Sheridan Ave., Suite 110, in Oklahoma City.