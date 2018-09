Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma wide receiver Drake Stoops came to the Sooners program with the name of his famous father and former coach Bob Stoops, but with a long way to climb up the depth chart as a walk-on.

Stoops saw some playing time in the season opener against Florida Atlantic last Saturday, making two catches for eight yards each, and throwing a key block on another play.

OU head coach Lincoln Riley says his work ethic and talent put him in a position to contribute to the Sooners.