Elderly woman robbed at McDonald’s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAWTON, Okla. - An 83 year old woman robbed while having breakfast with her grandkids, and she's still pretty shaken up.

Someone stole her keys from the table she was sitting at, and not long after, steals her car.

Police say Ora Hawkins car was recently found near Lawton, but police are still searching for the suspects.

Hawkins says these people need to be caught so no one else has to go through what she did.

“It even hurts to think that somebody would do that to me, you know,” said Hawkins.

Just a few weeks ago, Ora Hawkins stopped to have breakfast with her grandkids, but she didn't know she'd have to call her son for a ride home.

“It just happened in a twinkle of an eye,” said Hawkins.”

Hawkins says after they ate, the kids played on the McDonald's playground. She walked back and forth from her table to check on them when in the surveillance video you can see a female snatch the keys off her table.

“My keys, they`re not here,” said Hawkins. “I said somebody got my keys.”

But, she says her car was still in the parking lot.

Once her son got there, they called triple a, hoping to tow it home.

But, Hawkins says while waiting inside - something strange happened.

“This black guy came, went up to the counter and he tried to start some ruckus and he said, 'I will tell you one thing,” said Hawkins. “I`ll be back.’ Like he was trying to start some ruckus. But I think what it was, he was trying to get our attention off of us going outside.”

And before she knew it, her car was gone.

She was upset and angry, but is thankful they walked away without any injuries.

“He might of, It could have been worse,” said Hawkins. “It could have been a life taken or something, so through it all that was good.”

Even though she has her car back now and is only missing a few things the suspect stole, she says karma will catch up with the people who did this.

“I always said,” said Hawkins. “I said whatever happens, they`ll get it. I might not live to see it, but they`re going to get what`s due to them.”

Police believe the female who stole the keys had two accomplices, the black males who caused the distractions.

If you have any information or recognize the woman from the video, call Oklahoma City Police.