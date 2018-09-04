Extra security to be expected Tuesday at Elk City High School after possible threat found on bathroom wall

ELK CITY, Okla. – School officials in Elk City say there will be more security at the high school after a possible threat was found on a bathroom wall.

On August 30, Elk City High School administrators were “made aware of what could be interpreted as a threat written on one of the bathroom walls at the high school.”

They say the date mentioned in the writing was September 4.

“In this day and time, we take all such comments seriously,” said Superintendent Rick Garrison.

They are asking any students or parents who have information on the incident to call police or school personnel.

School officials say they do not believe there is an immediate danger, but will have added security at the high school Tuesday.

Elk City police and school administrators are investigating the incident.